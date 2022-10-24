Tab Baldwin pleased with how Ateneo handled challenge from UE

WHEN Ateneo turned up the defensive pressure in the third period, it was not just Tab Baldwin who was greatly pleased.

Baldwin noted the Blue Eagles themselves were glad to show their defensive prowess, limiting the Red Warriors to six points in the third quarter and a total of eight field goals in the second half, cruising to a 91-76 win for a 5-2 record and a share of second place.

“In the third quarter, I think it was evident to everybody that our team can be tough, defensively, and they enjoyed it. They enjoyed those moments,” said Baldwin.

“As harsh as it sounds, sometimes there's more joy in seeing your opponent demoralized than there is in the good feeling you have from playing well," he said.

Baldwin noted the Eagles, leading by two at halftime, did not need a lengthy sermon to remind them of the task.

"When I walked into the dugout at halftime, I almost didn't have to say anything," he said. "I could see on the players' faces. All I had to do was say one thing, that UE shot 55 percent in the first half."

Ateneo, in join second spot with National University at 5-2, next takes on Adamson, which is in joint fourth with La Salle and UE at 3-4.

"I'm pretty comfortable with where we're at. We're getting better, we're growing, we're learning," said Baldwin.

"That's what you're supposed to do over the course of a season, and the second round is gonna be competitive and challenging, but we feel good," he added. "We feel good about where we're at, we feel good about our team. We're ready to go."

"I'm on record saying that the more preparation time you give our coaching staff, I think the better off we are. Players don't always like that because they know it's a grind.

"But they also trust the coaching staff, as we trust them. We are in the process of getting better, so more preparation time should help us do that." Phillip Matel

