Tab Baldwin expects youth-laden Ateneo side to peak - next season

IN a high-stakes victory over University of the East, Ateneo head coach Tab Baldwin fielded all 15 players at his disposal — bar the injured Gab Gomez (wrist).

But Baldwin did admit that certain team circumstances, particularly for such a young and rookie-laden side, didn't offer enough wiggle room for him to shuffle his deck of rising stars.

And in his own words, there are still some 'stones left unturned' for the Blue Eagles.

"Sure, because several of our players haven't really been given pressure situations, quality opportunities to go out. And we just can't (because) this team just hasn't been able to really gain any ascendancy over our opposition all year long. Every game we've had has been tough, and close, and tight — maybe the first UST game," said Baldwin.

"And in that scenario, you can't do a lot of experimentation as much as we would like to much as the players deserve it because they work hard, and training. But that's life. You know, life is not fair. And sports certainly aren't fair.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

PHOTO: UAAP Season 86 Media Team

"So there are a lot of stones, you know, as you say, and as I said, I guess, that haven't truly been turned over and players given real opportunities that we that we would like to," he added.

Growing slowly, but surely

In terms of growth, which has been the running narrative for the young Blue Eagles, preseason misjudgments on Baldwin's end could've changed things for the better this season.

CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓ Watch Now

"This team could use another 50 games, you know, because our growth curve is still nowhere near where it ultimately could go. But it's just going to take a lot of time, a lot of training, and a lot of games for this group which has been slow to jell.

"I don't think that I mapped out the best strategy for them to jell, or going all the way back to January as I said. We played too many preseason games and we didn't get enough concentrated training," Baldwin said.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

The Ateneo coach conceded how his wards 'won't be peaking anytime soon' for the rest of the way, but underscores the promise of an essentially intact and more experienced squad come Season 87.

"Hopefully, we're still growing which is important. But I don't think that we will be peaking anytime soon. We certainly need some really good performances," Baldwin admitted.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

"But you know, this team should be largely intact next year. Consequently, we should see the same group of players play much better basketball next year but that doesn't solve anything for this year," he added.

Get more of the latest sports news & updates on SPIN.ph