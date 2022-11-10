Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    Thu, Nov 10
    UAAP-MENS

    Tab Baldwin downplays hype over Ateneo's third-quarter runs

    by Philip Martin Matel
    2 hours ago
    Tab Baldwin Gilas Ateneo
    Tab Baldwin and the Blue Eagles, in third with a 6-3 record behind UP and National University, try to make it to the top two.
    PHOTO: Dante Peralta

    HYPED online as something special, Ateneo's third-quarter blasts were played down by Tab Baldwin.

    Nobody wants to wait until late to take control, says the veteran coach.

    "If you ask me, if you ask the players what I would think of that, they would say that I would be upset that I wasn't doing something right in the first quarter, that we don't have that quarter right in the first quarter," Baldwin told reporters on Saturday after the Blue Eagles' 68-54 win over La Salle.

    "So that's kind of how I look at it. I told them, I said, every quarter should be our third quarter. I don't know why it is, and it shouldn't be."

    See Ateneo turns to familiar third-quarter assault to add to La Salle woes

    In nine games, Ateneo outscored its opponents by 8.1 points in the third quaretr, more than any other period.

    Baldwin underscored the importance of these runs as it creates some leeway for them in the payoff period.

      The narrative echoed again against their latest matchup against their archrivals, where they waylaid the Green Archers, 27-10, for a 56-39 lead heading to the closing chapter.

      During the fourth quarter, La Salle tried to take advantage of Forthsky Padrigao's absence due to cramps through a 10-0 run, but the lead was big enough to help secure Ateneo's sixth win.

      Baldwin said that he will utilize the 11-day break to apply the necessary adjustments for their next matchups.

      "We should have that kind of attention to detail, that kind of intensity and application of game plan, and we certainly didn't at the beginning of the game, and I think that has to be on me," remarked the coach.

      "Of course, I'll blame them, but the reality is I've gotta do a better job getting them prepared."

