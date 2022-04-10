Ateneo calls for consistency in UAAP game officiating

ATENEO coach Tab Baldwin really wasn't in a celebratory mood after his Blue Eagles completed the first round sweep of the UAAP Season 84.

Rather, it was the opposite as a fuming Baldwin furiously called the attention of the referees after Ateneo's 91-80 victory over University of Santo Tomas on Saturday.

"I think some of the calls in the end," explained assistant coach Sandy Arespacochaga as he took the podium in Baldwin's lieu. "One of our players, Geo Chiu, got a direct hit on the way down but hindi pa nakita."

It's just one of the officiating inconsistencies that the Ateneo side is raising as it urged for a more uniform calls from the referees.

Arespacochaga elaborated: "It's not just that but a lot of calls. We felt that, especially on Ange Kouame, they were holding him. They caught some fouls but I think we were stressing that from the very start."

Continue reading below ↓

"Ange couldn't move without being held and we just felt that it's unfair, whether you're 5-11 or 6-11, the rules should be the same that you can't hold someone. I think that's one of the complaints we had."

Ateneo completes a first-round sweep.

PHOTO: UAAP

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Continue reading below ↓

Ateneo ranks second in the league in terms of fouls received from its opponents, drawing 19.9 fouls per game after the first round.

Against the Growling Tigers, the Blue Eagles got 24 fouls, with six drawn by Kouame.

Ateneo is anticipating more physical defense from its foes all the more with every team determined to stop the Eagles' 33-game win streak.

"I think every game is really going to be a dogfight," Arespacochaga said. "We're not looking at our record and how many wins we have and that's something that we've been stressing to our players, even in this game. Game's not yet over. So we've been coaching them, we've been hard on our players from the start to the very end. I guess that's in a way what coach Tab was also complaining to the refs about because the game's not yet over. We should continue to play properly."

Continue reading below ↓

"I think we have a lot of lessons that we can learn from the first round, and hopefully the team will improve heading to the next round."

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.