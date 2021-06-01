Bullpups point guard Steve Nash Enriquez stays with NU

NATIONAL University has kept a young upstart in its fort after securing the commitment of Steve Nash Enriquez.

Bulldogs coach Jeff Napa confirmed the development on Tuesday, elated to bring up the feisty court general to the seniors team.

"Malaking bagay para sa amin dito sa NU na nag-stay yung mga players namin tulad ni Steve Nash. May winning mentality na sila mula sa Bullpups na kailangang kailangan namin dito pagakyat nila sa Bulldogs," the mentor told Spin.ph.

"He's also a leader, which makes him a good addition from our juniors ranks."

The 5-foot-9 court general played largely as a reserve for the Nazareth School-National University, posting 4.1 points on 32-percent shooting, to go with 1.8 rebounds and 1.4 assists in 13.4 minutes of play last UAAP Season 82.

Enriquez played behind ace guards Gerry Abadiano and Terrence Fortea last season as the Bullpups captured back-to-back UAAP juniors titles.

Now, the Cebuano stud will be tasked to carry the mantle for NU in the collegiate level, hoping to match the resume of his late grandfather and PBA pioneer Alfredo Enriquez, who played for 7-Up and Filmanbank.

Enriquez, 18, is the latest Bullpup to ascend to the seniors ranks after Reyland Torres, Karl Gloria, and PJ Palacielo.

NU is aching to bounce back from its horrid 2-12 showing last season, but remains waiting as the UAAP has yet to make a decision on the return for the league's 84th season.

