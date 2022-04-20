Skidding FEU Tamaraws keep the faith with Final Four bid in peril

PRESSURE is rising for Far Eastern University and RJ Abarrientos is feeling the heat.

With the Tamaraws suffering their third straight loss in UAAP Season 84, the path back to the Final Four has become much harder.

"Syempre nararamdaman na namin yung pressure na yun dahil alam namin na one of the contender na teams yung FEU sa Final Four," Abarrientos said, aware of the seven-season semifinal streak of the Morayta crew.

Things got worse for FEU after its 73-70 loss to University of the Philippines on Tuesday as it slid further down the ranks at 3-6.

FEU is now in a three-way logjam with Adamson and University of Santo Tomas as they all sit one game behind No. 4 National University.

Coach Olsen Racela's Tamaraws are in joint fifth at 3-6.

As terrible as things have been, Abarrientos knows that the Tamaraws have no other option but to stay the course and hope to turn the corner especially with their next game against the Bulldogs on Thursday.

"Iniisip namin one game at a time lang. Ito yung binigay sa aming chance eh, ito yung binigay sa aming opportunity," he said, lamenting the missed chance for the upset over UP while focusing on the things that FEU can learn from this tussle.

"Binigay namin yung best namin sa game na ito, pero natalo pa rin. So wala naman talaga dapat isisi sa bawat isa. Nagtiwala naman kami sa system. Nag-stick lang din naman kami sa system."

Whatever the Tamaraws need to change, they've got to make it quick as Abarrientos hopes that these string of losses could only galvanize the squad to come together and make a late playoff push.

Continue reading below ↓

"Yung maturity ng bawat isa, yun ang kailangan naming i-build up dito sa team lalo na't puro rookie kami and halos puro bago kami," he said.

"Para sa amin, better ito na nangyayari sa amin ngayon dahil alam namin na mai-improve namin ito. Lahat ng ito ay lesssons para sa amin, lahat ng losses namin. Si coach O [Racela] naman ang nagsabi sa amin na tough loss for us, pero andoon naman yung effort namin at saka yung tiwala sa isa't isa."

