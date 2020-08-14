Aldin Ayo on why UST is scouring Visayas for 'promdi' players

IF most schools are salivating on bluechip recruits here in Manila, University of Santo Tomas is looking the other way.

The Espana side has been scouring the Visayas for some of the best untapped talent in the region to put themselves in position for a brighter future.

Peculiar as the approach is, coach Aldin Ayo said that it's by design as he wanted to fill up his roster with feisty probinsyanos.

"Players from the provinces are motivated because they feel that they have to prove that they can play and excel in Manila," the mentor said. "They just want to play basketball without demanding unnecessary benefits and they just love the game."

The Growling Tigers have secured boatloads of commitments, both in the college and high school level over the course of the past offseason, the brightest being Gilas Youth member and Tiger Cubs star Bismarck Lina who chose to stay put at UST for college.

PHOTO: uaap

Aside from that, the Growling Tigers also snagged transferees Joshua Fontanilla from St. Clare College and Bryan Santos from Technological Institute of the Philippines.

But Ayo and his coaching staff have stocked up on unheralded assets from the Visayas, among them Bacolod natives Aldave Canoy of STI-West Negros University and Daniel Coo of Ateneo, who are set to join the seniors team.

The slant is more obvious in the juniors side under new coach Jinino Manansala.

CESAFI Juniors MVP LA Casinillo of Sacred Heart School-Ateneo de Cebu spearheads the list as he is set to play for the Tiger Cubs together with Vincent Raymund Escobido and Nichole Jay Cabanero of Don Bosco Technical College, Dave Bagatnan, Julian Mavrick Puerto, and Cedrick Manzano from Hua Siong College of Iloilo, and Rogelle Alvaladejo and Michael Jose Jayme of Sta. Clarita International School.

PHOTO: Marlo Cueto

But it's not entirely about the skills, with Ayo pointing out the specific quality he's looking for from new recruits.

"They are standouts from their respective schools and provinces, but also, those players are really talented and have good character," he said.

Tough as the recruitment wars are, Ayo said that UST has already positioned itself well. A big reason for that is the development of unknown talents such as Ilonggo guard Mark Nonoy, who was named as the Rookie of the Year this past UAAP Season 82.

From Hua Siong College of Iloilo, the cat-quick 5-foot-8 slasher transferred to UST and played one year with the Tiger Cubs before moving up to the Growling Tigers.

"Marami na ring players ang gustong pumunta sa amin," he said.

Also part of UST's success stories were Pangasinense sniper Rhenz Abando and Cebuano forward Dave Ando.

"Karamihan, project lang nung dumating sa amin. So siguro nakikita ng players yung model nila Nonoy, Abando, at Ando, na kaya rin nilang gumaling dito sa UST," he said.

It also helps, of course, that Ayo himself has been there before - a no-name player from Sorsogon who tried his luck in Manila and earned his place in Letran's varsity squad.

"Nakakatulong din yun kasi nakaka-relate ako sa kanila dahil sa parehas kami ng background na galing sa probinsya at naglalaro sa Manila," he said.

"Alam ko ang mga pinagdadaanan ng players na galing sa probinsya, lalo na yung homesickness. Minsan may discrimination din kaya nakakaapekto sa kumpyansa ng players."

"Dahil doon, naaayos naman namin yun at maganda yung communication namin."

That relationship also keeps Ayo on his toes as he's intent on not letting any of those talents he secured for the UST program go to waste.

"Lahat naman yan may purpose," he said. "Yung iba, nakaabang. Nakaplano yan lahat sa amin. Pagka-graduate ng mga nauna, may ready na sa kanila na papalit, so may continuation ang program."