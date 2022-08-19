Silent killer CJ Austria set to make noise in his second year in La Salle

CJ Austria has always been a big part of the future for La Salle.

Recruited from University of the East, the 6-foot-1 guard had a solid freshman year in Taft averaging 4.4 points and 1.8 rebounds in the past UAAP Season 84.

Minutes, however, are hard to come by when you're playing behind the likes of Evan Nelle, Mark Nonoy, and Schonny Winston.

Still, coach Derick Pumaren has always preached patience to the 21-year-old from Cabuyao, Laguna, telling him to keep clawing and make the most of the time given to him.

Pumaren on CJ Austria

"I know that he can play. He just has to get his mind into it," the mentor said with a chuckle.

Austria has done so, silently being a contributor for the Green Archers in the Filoil EcoOil Preseason Cup where he averages 5.0 points, 2.6 rebounds, and 1.2 assists.

He has stepped it up in the 2022 PBA D-League Aspirants' Cup where he posted 12.6 points, 4.6 boards, and 2.4 dimes, including a 26-point output on Wednesday to help EcoOil-La Salle reach the Finals after a huge 97-74 demolition of Adalem Construction-St. Clare.

Continue reading below ↓

Austria, however, said that he hasn't really done anything different despite being given a bigger responsibility heading into his sophomore season.

Watch Now

"Nag-stay lang kami sa system namin," he quipped.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Meek as Austria's demeanor may be, his on-court performance is what matters more for Pumaren as he expects big things from the second-year winger this UAAP Season 85.

"He'll be a big help for us in this coming UAAP," he projected.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.