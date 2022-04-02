Sherwin Concepcion embraces shift from spot shooter to UST leader

SHERWIN Concepcion never expected to be put in this position.

Happy to pick his spots as a designated shooter in University of Santo Tomas' campaign the last time out, the 6-foot-2 gunner suddenly found himself as the leader of sorts for the Growling Tigers this UAAP Season 84.

Being one of the few who stayed on in the aftermath of the infamous Sorsogon bubble, Concepcion has been tasked with the responsibility of providing direction for the Espana side as they come to grips with fallout from the exodus of players.

On Thursday, all those efforts finally paid off.

Concepcion's big baskets steered UST to the 74-62 breakthrough win over University of the East this season. Damn right well deserved.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

"Syempre kahit sino, gustong manalo. Para sa akin, ginawa lang namin yung 101-percent namin at nag-stick kami system kaya kami nanalo," he said after burying six treys for a career-best 25-points, on top of five rebounds and three assists.

Continue reading below ↓

"Di ko na tinitignan yung score ko basta alam kong nakakatulong ako sa team. Yung pinapagawa sa akin ng coaching staff, yung tiwala nila, ayokong mawala yun."

Accidental leader

The third-year forward now shoulders the leadership role as the Growling Tigers aim to be as competitive as they can be no matter how grueling the campaign is.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

"Syempre mahirap yung role ko, pero di ko na iniisip yun kasi nandito na ako. Kailangan kong tulungan ang teammates ko at kailangan ko silang i-lead. Wala akong choice kundi maging leader talaga," he said.

"Nag-sakripisyo na tayo, wag na nating pakawalan ito."

Pour one for those who stayed.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.