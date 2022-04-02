Shaun Ildefonso downplays upcoming matchup with brother Dave

SHAUN Ildefonso played down the upcoming match between National University and Ateneo on Tuesday and said that he'd rather look at it as two teams facing each other off rather than him meeting his younger brother Dave.

"Di ko iniisip yun. Ang tingin ko sa larong yun NU versus Ateneo," said the senior forward.

This will be the first time that the sons of legend Danny Ildefonso will cross paths in the seniors level after Dave left Jhocson in January 2020 to return to Katipunan and join the Blue Eagles.

The high-scoring guard spent two seasons with the Bulldogs before going on separate ways from his kuya Shaun and his father, who works as an assistant coach for Jeff Napa.

National U vs Ateneo

"Magkapatid kami pero once we step on the court, wala munang kapatid-kapatid," said the 24-year-old bruiser, who is heading into the upcoming battle confident after posting 13 points and six rebounds in NU's 73-68 win over Far Eastern University on Saturday, easily his best game to date in this campaign.

On the other hand, Dave has just been good as advertised for Ateneo, leading the Blue Eagles in scoring at 14.0 points on a blistering 40-percent shooting from deep, to go with 3.7 rebounds and 2.3 assists through three games this UAAP Season 84.

Stopping his younger bro, Shaun said, will be the biggest priority for the Bulldogs.

"May plano kami. Di makakakita ng bola sa amin yun," he joked.

