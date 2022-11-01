NU coach Jeff Napa urges Bulldogs to 'step out of my shadow'

JEFF Napa's imprint has been so indelible to the identity of National University that he's now challenging his wards to "step out of his shadow."

"Sinabi ko sa kanila, I will step backward para sila ang mag-step forward. Yun ang challenge ko sa kanila talaga: kailangan yung sarili nila yung mag-live up doon sa expectations ng pagiging big-time players," he said.

"Whatever your decisions are, make sure that you should be accountable, to have confidence kung ano yung magiging resulta dahil sabi ko, kung gusto niyong maging big-time players talaga, kailangan wala kayo sa shadow ko eh. Hindi yung lagi ako yung nakikita or nagli-lead ng team."

Napa's decision to step back and allow his players to shine brighter is a calculated move all the more as the Bulldogs aim to prove that they're more than just an early season surprise and truly emerge as a legitimate contender this UAAP Season 85.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

And he believes that the players have gotten the memo, doing their best to be up to the task in proving that NU's progress is more than just its coach and they are the sum of their parts.

"Give credit talaga sa mga bata, nag-step out sila sa shadow ko talaga," he said, still finding positives despite a 75-63 loss to University of the Philippines on Sunday.

Watch Now

"Ang daming nagsasabi na laging team ko daw itong NU eh. Di ko naman talaga team ito, isa lang ako sa piece nitong school na ito at gina-guide ko lang talaga sila. Nandoon yung desire at yung effort ng mga bata, pero syempre, hindi natin masisisi yung mga bata for making bad decisions kasi bata pa rin sila."

He continued: "Most of my players talaga parang second year and rookie lang eh. Nakakasawa na yung binabanggit yung pangalan ko lagi eh. Gusto ko sila naman."

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

Napa, though, said that the Bulldogs are still a work in progress and he has to do more to fast-track the maturity process after dropping back-to-back games to fall to 5-3.

"It's my fault. Kailangan ma-guide ko pa sila ng tama talaga para at least, pagdating sa mga big-time games talaga na ganito, handa sila talaga na mag-step up at umalis doon sa shadow ko talaga."

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.