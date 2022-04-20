Second straight stepladder semis looming as Ateneo nears sweep again

SINCE the Final Four format was instituted, the UAAP has only had two stepladder semifinals.

UAAP stepladder semis possibility

But with the way Ateneo has been playing so far this UAAP Season 84, it's not that far-fetched that we're bound to see another tough climb for teams determined to dethrone the Blue Eagles from their pedestal.

UAAP commissioner Tonichi Pujante confirmed that if Ateneo indeed completes another 14-0 sweep in this campaign, the same stepladder semis format will kick into effect as the case in the past seasons.

Onus is now on its next opponents to prevent that from happening as the teams won't only be looking to end the already 35-game win streak for the Katipunan side but also affect the whole complexion of the upcoming postseason.

Up next for Ateneo are University of Santo Tomas on Thursday, National University on Saturday, Adamson on April 26, Far Eastern University on April 28, and University of the Philippines on May 1.

There have been only two instances in the past two decades that a team has swept the elimination phase.

The first was University of the East back in 2007 when it earned an automatic Finals berth after the team bannered by Paul Lee, Mark Borboran, and Marcy Arellano to sit idle in the championship series of UAAP Season 70.

Unfortunately, it was an incentive that backfired for the Red Warriors as the red-hot La Salle team of JVee Casio, Cholo Villanueva, and Rico Maierhofer sent them crashing back to earth with a 2-0 sweep in the Finals.

The other time was, of course, in UAAP Season 82 just last 2019 when Thirdy Ravena, Isaac Go, and twins Matt and Mike Nieto anchored the Blue Eagles to a perfect 16-0 season, capping off that run of perfection with a Finals sweep of UST.

The question now is will any other team be ready to stop the seemingly runaway train that is Ateneo?

