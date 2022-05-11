Season MVP Ange Kouame wants title more than top plum

WINNING the MVP doesn't mean anything without a ring.

Ange Kouame certainly believes that ethos.

Fresh from taking home the MVP trophy in UAAP Season 84, the 6-foot-11 center has his sights set on another trophy: the championship.

Ange Kouame on Game 2 win

"I don't think I wanted it more than my teammates. So for me, it really didn't matter at the moment," he said after steering Ateneo to a 69-66 Game Two victory over University of the Philippines in the Finals on Wednesday.

"Like I said, I talked to them before the game, this is the moment. It won't be like joyful for me to sit outside on the corner and feel like, 'Oh, I'm the MVP.' This is not my mindset."

Kouame surely backed his words up, delivering 14 points, 14 rebounds, and a season-best eight blocks to force the sudden death battle on Friday.

But the job isn't done yet and Kouame, for all the sacrifices that he and the rest of the team have gone through in this unprecedented bubble season, wants nothing but to share the glory with his peers and complete the Blue Eagles' dream four-peat.

"Like I said, them and I went through a lot, so I really wanna enjoy these last moments with them. This is it," he said.

