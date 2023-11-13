Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    SCENARIOS: La Salle in good position to deny UP or NU a twice-to-beat spot

    Believe it or not, La Salle has inside track in the race for a place in the Top Two
    by John Mark Garcia
    Just now
    PHOTO: UAAP Season 86 Media Team

    ON the last week of the UAAP Season 86 men's basketballl double round-robin prelims, the Final Four field is far from a done deal.

    Three teams might already be through to the semis, but apart from a tight three-way race for the fourth spot, the top two places and the twice-to-beat bonuses that come with it are still up for the taking.

    UP and NU currently occupy the top two seeds with a joint 10-2 record, but La Salle (9-3) can still play the spoiler's role once all is done and dusted.

    Here's how.

    With MVP frontrunner Kevin Quiambao leading from the front, no team has had a better leadup to the final week of prelims play than La Salle as it currently rides on a six-game win streak.

    Albeit one game behind the two league leaders record-wise with just two prelims games left, the Archers still find themselves in a strong position for a last lap overtake.

    And it is partly because of how UP and NU's prelims-ending match schedule panned out.

    Upon completing their penultimate matches (UP vs. UST; NU vs. Adamson), the league leaders will battle it out in the elimination round finale — one that'll carry significant implications in the battle for the Top Two spots - and the Final Four pairings.

    Winner aside, one of UP or NU will be guaranteed a third defeat — level with La Salle if it can stay unbeaten against FEU and first round tormentor Ateneo.

      There also remains an open window for a rare three-way tie for No. 1 by the end of the elimination round, only if both UP and NU go one-of-two and La Salle wins its last two games.

      Should this be the case, UAAP rules state that the team with the highest point quotient will secure the No. 1 seed and a one-game playoff for No. 2 shall take place.

      Guess who has the edge in the quotient? Yes, La Salle.

