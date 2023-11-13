SCENARIOS: Ateneo-Adamson-UE battle for last Final Four spot far from over

EVEN with just two prelims games left for each team, the UAAP Season 86 men's basketball Final Four cast is far from a foregone conclusion.

It's still all to play for as Ateneo (6-6), Adamson (5-7), and UE (4-8) hit the home stretch of the two-round prelims.

The standings might suggest otherwise, but UE has significant control of how the final week of eliminations will pan out.

Here's why.

Ateneo (6-6)

Ideal path to Final Four: Win last two games (UE, La Salle)

In this three-way race to the last Final Four spot, Ateneo clearly has the inside track.

Two more wins are all it will take from here on out for Ateneo to reach the semis, but standing in its way are fellow Final Four-seeking UE and Top Two-seeking La Salle.

However, a win for UE over Ateneo on Wednesday will blast the door wide open for both the Red Warriors and Adamson — should it take down NU — in the battle for the sole remaining Final Four spot entering the final weekend of prelims play.

It could also be a photo finish on the very last day of the elimination round if Adamson loses to NU (Nov. 15) and Ateneo loses to both UE (Nov. 15) and La Salle (Nov. 18).

This would put Ateneo at 6-8, with Adamson and UE tied at 5-8 before their highly decisive faceoff that will become a knockout match to determine which team takes on Ateneo in the fourth-seed playoff.

Adamson (5-7)

Ideal path to Final Four: Win last two games (NU, UE) and hope Ateneo drops at least one game

Tough as its latest loss to Ateneo may be, the Falcons' Final Four hunt is not yet over.

Apart from winning both of its remaining games, the Falcons need at least one Ateneo loss which could hand them either a fourth-seed playoff berth or even an outright Final Four spot.

But again, Adamson's best case scenario involves getting the job done over twice-to-beat-seeking NU and its finale day rival UE, and at least one Blue Eagles defeat which is now out of the Falcons' hands.

Simply put, if either (a) Adamson wins one (1-1) and Ateneo loses two (0-2) or (b) Adamson wins two (2-0) and Ateneo loses one (1-1), there will be a fourth-seed playoff between both teams.

The Falcons' bid for back-to-back semis appearances, sans injured captain Jerom Lastimosa, remains possible but they'll now just be partly in control of their fate.

UE (6-6)

Ideal path to Final Four: Win last two games (Adamson, Ateneo), hope Ateneo also loses to La Salle (and Adamson also loses to NU)

For the Red Warriors, however, it'll take more than just a few results to see them through to the Final Four.

But UE's last two matchups played out rather favorably for the current sixth-seed to hold as much control as possible in the home stretch of its semis bid.

UE would need to secure victories in its penultimate match with Ateneo and its prelims finale versus Adamson.

The crucial make-or-break game outside of UE's own path, however, is the Adamson-NU battle.

If Adamson defeats NU (6-7) and UE takes down Ateneo (5-8), the Adamson-UE match will offer either a fourth-seed playoff or outright Final Four ticket.

However, a UE loss to Ateneo on Wednesday will eliminate the Red Warriors from Final Four contention — leaving Ateneo and Adamson in the hunt to complete this season's semis cast.

