Santiago proud of Warriors: 'Wala kaming import, nakakapag-compete kami'

COMING into the season with little, the University of the East Red Warriors hold their heads high exiting UAAP Season 85.

"Kung titignan mo yung lineup, di kami ganun kalakas. Wala kaming import, but still every game, nakakapag-compete kami," said a proud coach Jack Santiago. "Di kami ganun kalalim pero ayaw nila magpatalo. Yung puso nila, nandoon at nakita naman namin yung capability ng team."

Winning four games in this campaign can be considered an overachievement for the Red Warriors considering that they came from a winless run in the prevous season.

Santiago is proud that despite the odds, UE did fine against contenders University of the Philippines and Ateneo and earned a victory against La Salle.

"Ako naman every time, lagi kong pini-preach sa mga bata na every game, there'll be a winner and a loser. Ang gusto ko lang is the way we play, yung attitude ng mga bata," he said.

PHOTO: UAAP

"Siguro dadating lang sa stage na because of lack of materials, minsan down the stretch, magsu-suffer yung team. So talagang hinahanapan na lang namin ng solusyon, pero di sumusuko yung mga bata."

Luis Villegas, CJ Payawal, and Nikko Paranada have been integral in that turnaround, but with them already in their final seasons, Santiago is keen to find able bodies to replace the contributions of the trio.

"Let's face it, mawawalan kami ng key players like Paranada, Payawal, and Luis. We're looking at mga recruits na we're starting to talk to. Hopefully, makuha namin yung mga ilang players na yun na makakapalit sa mawawalang space or slots plus yung import namin," he said.

On top of that, UE has keepers it can lean on, among them Kyle Paranada and Harvey Pagsanjan, as well as rookies Gani Stevens, Ray Remogat, and Guillan Gilbuena who flashed potential in an 69-66 overtime loss to Ateneo on Wednesday.

"I think maganda naman yung improvement ng mga bata," remarked Santiago.

"Right now, I would say nakukuha na nila yung system namin eh. So sana maging ganito ulit yung season namin at hopefully, maka-achieve pa kami ng something na ma-improve pa namin."