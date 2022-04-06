In Santiago absence, Jarin sticks to positives as UE woes worsen

LEFT with no other recourse, University of the East had to courage on.

It's the mentality that the Red Warriors had in the fallout of coach Jack Santiago's two-game suspension following alleged remarks of him ordering a hit on Ricci Rivero in their last game against University of the Philippines.

Jarin on UE adjusting without Santiago

"Coach Jack prepared these young men to do battle in the UAAP. It was an off-balanced situation for us, but we are still proud of these young men that we were able to compete against FEU today," said deputy coach Jamike Jarin on the heels of his side's 81-66 loss to Far Eastern University on Tuesday.

"We gave it our best but unfortunately, it wasn't enough. We will keep learning and eventually we will get those wins."

It's the latest of what has been a tumultuous UAAP Season 84 for the Recto side which came to the season with an entirely young group under a new head coach and stumbled to a 0-5 record to sit at the bottom of the standings.

Jarin, who was catapulted to the lead position for the next two games, acknowledged these difficulties that UE faces. But for him, what matters most is on how his wards would react to these adversities: if they'd just wave the white flag or really stand firm against all odds?

"Right now, we're in a bump, but we can just go roll over on that bump. We wanted to be in a better position but again, if you watch our game, it's very exciting because nakikita niyo naman yung puso ng mga player. We still lack the maturity but eventually we will get there."

Things, however, won't get easier for the Red Warriors as they got defending champion Ateneo up next on Thursday.

But like the approach they had in this Tamaraws loss, Jarin said that all they want is to go out there and play at their best.

"Ateneo, with coach Tab Baldwin and the rest of the coaching staff, they’re the best program right now in the Philippines. So it's gonna be a very, very tough game on Thursday but we will compete and we will fight it all together."

