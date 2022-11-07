San Beda swingman Vhoris Marasigan commits to La Salle

LA Salle has secured the commitment of San Beda swingman Vhoris Marasigan.

The hard-nosed 6-foot-3 shooting guard called it a dream come true for him as he is set to join the Green Archers in UAAP Season 86.

"Dream school ko po talaga ang La Salle," said the 19-year-old from Balayan, Batangas.

Marasigan still has a season left in his high school career and will look to cap off his time in the juniors division as San Beda program tries to retain its championship when the NCAA Season 98 juniors basketball tournament begins in early next year.

He previously played for University of the East, averaging 7.9 points, 6.8 rebounds, and 1.6 assists in 20 minutes of action back in UAAP Season 82 in 2019 before transferring to the Red Cubs.

Though his focus remains on his last year in San Beda, Marasigan wouldn't deny that he's already looking forward to his new home.

"Isa lang ang maipapangako ko kahit saan ako maglaro, yun ay ibibigay ko lang yung best ko," he said, already looking forward to reunite with Phenom Championship Clinic products CJ Austria and Emman Galman, .

