San Beda guard Evan Nelle set to transfer to La Salle, say sources

ANOTHER collegiate star may be on the move.

San Beda's starting point guard Evan Nelle is mulling to leave Mendiola and take his act to La Salle, multiple sources have told SPIN.ph.

Sources bared the 21-year-old court general has been exploring his options following a sensational sophomore season with the Red Lions, with the most likely destination being the Green Archers' lair in Taft.

Nelle finished second in the MVP voting this past NCAA Season 95, behind only his teammate and eventual winner Calvin Oftana.

The 5-foot-10 playmaker led the league in assists with 6.7 dimes, to go with his 10.2 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 1.6 steals this past year.

However, Nelle and the Red Lions lost to the Letran Knights in the finals after sweeping the two-round eliminations.

Multiple sources also confirmed that Nelle has been absent in the San Beda practice for the past few days, with the coaching staff yet to hear any updates regarding his status.

If Nelle decides to transfer to La Salle, he will have to redshirt in Derrick Pumaren's first year in charge and will be cleared to play in UAAP Season 84 in 2021.

He's the second marquee collegiate standout to make a high-profile jump this offseason after Dave Ildefonso left National University for an Ateneo homecoming.