Ryan Buenafe a 'cum laude' in terms of basketball IQ, says Baclao

A FORMER Ateneo standout didn't totally agree with a statement made by former Blue Eagles coach Norman Black that Ryan Buenafe ought to be a star in the PBA now if not for his weight issues.

He should've been more than that.

“Superstar, knowing the talent,” Noy Baclao, a teammate of Buenafe in the Ateneo Blue Eagles championship teams in 2008 and 2009, said during a recent episode of SPIN Sidelines.

Black said Buenafe could've easily been a star in the PBA if he was able to overcome weight problems that hounded his career even during his college days with the Blue Eagles.

Baclao was in his final years at Ateneo when Buenafe joined the Blue Eagles from San Sebastian. The West Negros University product admitted his relationship with Buenafe once became rocky after getting into an argument with him during practice in his final season with the Blue Eagles.

“Pa-graduate na ako, minsan si Ryan, relax lang … Nagalit ako minsan kay Ryan. Pinagsabihan ko talaga. Nagulat si Rabeh (Al-Hussain) sa ginawa ko. Sabi ko, ‘Ry, 'wag mong gagawin ‘to, final year ko, ‘wag mo akong bastusin. Gusto ko lang mag-champion,” Baclao said.

Since then, Baclao said his relationship with Buenafe got better. But even before that incident, there was no doubt in Baclao’s mind that Buenafe was one of the most talented and crafty teammates he had with Ateneo.

Baclao said Buenafe was a cut above the rest, and that the game becomes easier for the team when Buenafe was on the floor.

“Si Ryan, siya ‘yung tipong, for me, cum laude. Ibang klase ‘yung basketball IQ niya. Kapag nandun si Ryan sa loob, gumagaan trabaho namin. Ibang klase ‘yung taong ‘yun. He is really good,” he said.

Buenafe was part of four of the five championships Ateneo won under Black, who described Buenafe as one of the best players he had coached with the Blue Eagles.

Baclao said it’s hard to argue with Black.

“Ibang level si Ryan kasi,” said Baclao, the 2008 Finals MVP of Ateneo when it defeated La Salle in the UAAP finals.

