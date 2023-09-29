Rookie-laden Ateneo launches bid for UAAP repeat vs NU Bulldogs

UAAP action will finally get underway as Season 86 tips off with its seniors' basketball tournaments on Saturday at the Mall of Asia Arena.

Ateneo launches title retention bid against NU

Defending men's champions Ateneo Blue Eagles are eyeing a repeat, but they'll have to do it with more young blood and less of its veteran core that used to include Ange Kouame, Dave Ildefonso, and BJ Andrade.

Multi-titled mentor Tab Baldwin, however, is up for the challenge in what will be a race against time to get the new-look Blue Eagles in top shape.

"I think this is a team that will probably be characterized more by growth than by experience. They're a team that I hope is a high-quality basketball team by the second round and is able to compete in the higher levels of the league," he said.

"But first we've gotta grow and we've got to develop as we've got a lot of young players," Baldwin added.

Taking over the formidable big man spot from Kouame is 6-foot-10 Nigerian and new Ateneo skipper Joseph Obasa.

Co-captains Sean Quitevis and Chris Koon will be joined by the likes of Kai Ballungay and prized rookies Mason Amos and Kyle Gamber.

On the other hand, a retooled squad boasting high-quality depth could be the cutting edge for head coach Jeff Napa and the NU Bulldogs in their bid to end a nine-year championship drought.

UAAP juniors MVP Reinhard Jumamoy looks to usher in a new winning era with NU talismans Steve Nash Enriquez, Kean Baclaan, and Omar John.

Pido begins UST comeback tour versus UE

A second coming at España is set to begin for veteran tactician Pido Jarencio, nine years since his coaching exit.

This time, he'll face a significantly tall order in reversing the fortunes of a UST Growling Tigers side that finished dead last in Season 85 at 1-13 (win-loss).

Jarencio looks to make the most of his aces led by key holdovers Nic Cabañero and Adama Faye who'll be joined by highly touted rookies SJ Moore and Mark Llemit.

For season hosts UE Red Warriors, a notable resurgence from last season will be the foundation of a spirited charge in Season 86.

Without its main man Luis Villegas, who now joins Rain or Shine in the PBA, team captain Rey Remogat carries the responsibility of leading a battle-ready squad with Fil-foreign standouts Jack Cruz-Dumont, Devin Fikes, and Precious Momowei on deck.

The Season 86 opening ceremonies (12 p.m.) will be followed by the UST-UE clash at 2 p.m. and Ateneo-NU battle at 4 p.m. on Saturday.

