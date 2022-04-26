RJ Abarrientos torches La Salle as FEU tightens grip on 4th spot

RJ Abarrientos made sure to finish what he started, catching fire for Far Eastern University to down La Salle, 67-62, and boost the Tamaraws' Final Four chances in the UAAP Season 84 men's basketball tournament on Tuesday at Mall of Asia Arena.

The first-year guard went nuclear in the first quarter, scoring 13 of his 21 points as the Tamaraws came hot off the gates, 23-13.

And when the Green Archers came back knocking, Abarrientos was once again there, draining a big three with 1:33 left and dishing a game-sealing assist for a Patrick Sleat triple to cap a 9-2 run and make it a 66-59 affair in the last 58.1 ticks.

Abarrientos finished the game on 5-of-11 shooting from downtown on top of three rebounds and two assists as FEU extended its winning streak to three for an even 6-6 win-loss record.

The Tamaraws weathered what would have been a monumental meltdown after losing a 16-point lead, 42-26 late in the first half, as the Green Archers strung 16 unanswered points to tie the game at 42. La Salle took a 49-47 lead at the end of the third as FEU missed all of its 13 shots in the period.

PHOTO: UAAP

PHOTO: UAAP

"At the half yun ang sinabi ko sa kanila, na we have to play 40 minutes of great basketball to beat La Salle," said coach Olsen Racela.



"We played a bad third quarter mainly not because of our offense but our defense. Luckily nung fourth, we stepped it up defensively, executed on offense, and we got the much needed stops and much needed baskets."



Xyrus Torres added 14 points on 4-of-9 shooting from distance, on top of three rebounds, while Sleat also stepped up with 10 points and four boards.



L-Jay Gonzales was happy to do the yeoman job for FEU with his nine points, 10 rebounds, four assists, and two steals in this big victory for the Morayta crew.



Evan Nelle topped La Salle with 15 points, seven boards, and five assists, as Justine Baltazar tallied a double-double of 13 points, 16 rebounds, three dimes, and one block in the loss.



The Green Archers have now lost back-to-back games to slide down to a 7-5 card.



The Scores:



FEU 67 -- Abarrientos 21, Torres 14, Sleat 10, Gonzales 9, Ojuola 4, Sajonia 3, Alforque 2, Tempra 2, Celzo 2, Sandagon 0, Bienes 0.



LA SALLE 62 -- Nelle 15, Baltazar 13, Lojera 10, M. Phillips 7, Nwankwo 6, Nonoy 4, Austria 4, Cuajao 3, Manuel 0, B. Phillips 0, Cu 0, Galman 0.



Quarters: 25-15, 42-29, 47-49, 67-62.



