RJ Abarrientos holds own as Baldwin, Gilas peers turn rivals in UAAP

TAB Baldwin misses his Gilas Pilipinas players; RJ Abarrientos said the feeling is mutual.

The sweet-shooting Far Eastern University guard echoed the sentiment of the Ateneo coach on Tuesday, saying he will always relish their time together in the national team last year.

"Syempre nakaka-miss yung samahan namin sa Gilas at yung mga naging teammates ko," he said.

"Nakausap ko si coach Tab before the game, konting chikahan lang. Nakaka-miss dahil nagkita-kita ulit kami sa court after ng Gilas at nakakatuwa lang and nag-thank you dahil nandito na naman kami sa court para maglaban-laban."

Abarrientos was pumped to face off against the likes of Ange Kouame, SJ Belangel, and Dave Ildefonso as the Tamaraws met the Blue Eagles on Tuesday, which explained his solid statline of 16 points, five rebounds, and three assists.

Tamaraws fall short

"Mas naging excited ako dahil alam ko kung gaano sila naging ka-competitive maglaro as individuals and alam ko rin na ang Ateneo is one of the best teams sa collegiate kaya sobrang nakaka-excite," he said.

Unfortunately, the Abarrientos-led rally from 21 points down came a little bit short as FEU bowed to Ateneo, 79-70.

Still, the 5-foot-11 guard can hold his head high knowing that the Tamaraws gave the Blue Eagles a run for their money in this clash.

"Pinahandaan namin ito, hindi lang ako kundi yung buong team, sa preparation ng coaches, sa game plan ng coaches, talagang binigay namin yung lahat ng effort namin para sa game na to," he said.

Curiously, Abarrientos takes on another former Gilas peer in Justine Baltazar when FEU and La Salle collide on Thursday.

