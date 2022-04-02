RJ Abarrientos laments lack of help as NU defense checks him in clutch

RJ Abarrientos couldn't hide his disappointment after seeing his hot-shooting night get doused as Far Eastern University's shock 73-68 loss to National University on Saturday.

"We're so frustrated. Sobrang down yung nangyari sa amin," he said as the Tamaraws suffered their third straight loss to fall to 1-3 in UAAP Season 84.

The loss was all the more painful for the rookie guard who, for three quarters, torched the Bulldogs just to see himself checked in the payoff period.

After draining seven triples in the first three quarters, Abarrientos was held to just three points in the last 10 minutes in an inauspicious end to his 33-point eruption for FEU.

NU sure made the right adjustments as it made sure to keep the Gilas Pilipinas guard at bay while putting the pressure on the other Tamaraws to beat the Bulldogs - a gamble that paid off in the end.

"Obviously, naging tight defense sa akin. Halos hindi na sila naghe-help sa ibang guys once nasa loob ako," he rued. "Big challenge yun for me and the team. Kailangan ko maging involved sa team kahit ganun yung ginagawa sa akin."

Continue reading below ↓

RJ Abarrientos and the Tamaraws slip to 1-3.

PHOTO: UAAP

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

SEE ALSO SEE ALSO

Coach Olsen Racela also lamented this need to gain production from the other guys aside from Abarrientos if FEU want to break this skid.

"Obviously we need production from the other guys. Hindi pwedeng isa o dalawa lang, kailangan collective ang contributions kasi mahirap pag konti lang ang nagpo-produce," he said.

Continue reading below ↓

"The same thing today, we didn't get any production from our bench and I need to address that. It’s a challenge dahil maliliit kami compared to other teams but yun ang kailangan naming gawin, to dig deep and get the extra effort to get those stops and rebounds. Yun yung kailangan namin na i-improve, learning to play in crucial moments of the game."

FEU looks to end this slump on Tuesday against University of the East.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.