Amid UP's record streak, Ricci Rivero concerned with pattern of slow starts

UNIVERSITY of the Philippines looks deadly now, but Ricci Rivero believes the Maroons could be a lot better.

"For me, hinihintay na lang namin yung us being consistent," Rivero said after a nail-biting 73-70 UP victory over Far Eastern University on Tuesday that extended their win streak to eight.

One of the things Rivero believes the Fighting Maroons should improve on is the slow start during games, as they routinely find themselves playing catchup in the first half before getting their act together and pulling off hard-fought wins.

"We're getting there," Rivero said after pouring 19 points and five rebounds in the win over the Tamaraws.

"I'm just happy with how we close games. There are a lot of times na nangyari na down kami and parang sumusunod lang kami, humahabol lang, but at the end of the buzzer, what's important is who wins. But sa amin, bonus na lang panalo as long as we learn and improve every game."

Goldwin Monteverde's Maroons have strung up eight wins after an opening-day loss.

UP coach Goldwin Monteverde also feels the same way, saying that though there remains quirks of the game that he'd like to sand, he's happy with how his players have proven themselves up to the task.

"I guess what's working is yung rising up to the occasion. Everybody's stepping up when it's really needed," he said, with the Fighting Maroons sporting an 8-1 record.

"Although yes, may mga inconsistencies kami and we're working on that talaga, but ang importante, when it matters most, the players really did their job. Nakapag-execute offensively and nakapag-stop sila on defense."

