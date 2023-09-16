Jumamoy joins Enriquez, Baclaan in healthy battle for NU lead guard spot

NATIONAL University's stacked core of young guns looks to deliver instant impact in the upcoming UAAP Season 86 men's basketball tournament.

Among key additions to head coach Jeff Napa's Bulldogs are two-way guards RJ Colonia and Pervy Timbang alongside towering centers in 6-foot-7 Kurt Perciano and 6-foot-8 Drex Delos Reyes.

Leading the pack, however, is the reigning UAAP MVP of the boys' division in Reinhard Jumamoy.

Napa sang praise on Jumamoy's remarkable skillset and proven championship pedigree in the high school ranks.

And his forthcoming addition to the seniors' team is expected to bring healthy competition among NU's current point guards.

“‘Yung (Reinhard) Jumamoy, speaks (for himself) kung gaano talaga kagaling. Na-prove niya naman na nu’ng high school pero definitely, different story ngayong college," Napa shared to Kom Noli Eala in his Power & Play program on Saturday.

"Ngayon naman, pino-prove niya talaga na kasama siya dun kina Steve Nash (Enriquez) at Kean (Baclaan) na talagang nagpapagalingan silang tatlo. Kumbaga, happy ako na nag-commit siya sa’min at talagang nag-stay para makipag-kompetensiya sa dalawa at makatulong sa program namin dito sa NU," he added.

In his MVP-winning season with third placers NU Bullpups, Jumamoy took top individual honors with a season average of 18.1 points, 9.7 boards, 6.9 dimes, 2.8 steals, and 0.6 block per game.

He was also ranked third among the best high school players in the country by the National Basketball Training Center.

While Napa is eager to witness the Bulldogs' potential unfold and flourish in Season 86, he did give an early warning to his rookies upon taking center stage in one of the country's biggest sporting tournaments.

"Iba pa rin ‘yung hype ng UAAP eh. Ito ‘yung number one na college sports (league) dito sa Pilipinas. Talagang iba ‘yung glamor so ‘yun ‘yung talagang ni-reready ko sila na don’t be (too) excited para at least malabas nila ‘yung talagang galing nila at maipakita sa buong Pilipinas," Napa said.

Jumamoy and the rest of the Bulldogs will have their first bite of UAAP action in Season 86 beginning Sept. 30 at the Mall of Asia Arena.

