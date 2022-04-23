Red-hot Adamson wins fourth straight, downs hapless UST

ADAMSON sustained its hot streak, beating University of Santo Tomas, 80-69, for its fourth straight win in the UAAP Season 84 men's basketball tournament Saturday at Mall of Asia Arena.

Jerom Lastimosa dropped 13 of his career-best 24 points in the first quarter before triggering the Soaring Falcons' 20-4 third quarter assault to grab a 61-44 lead at the 2:35 mark of the period.

That lead grew further to 23 points after a Tricky Peromingan three to make it a 77-54 affair with 5:47 left to play.

Lastimosa shot 8 of 9 from the field, to go with six rebounds, three assists, and three steals as remained undefeated in the second round and improved to a 5-6 card.

UST tried to mount a late rally with Nic Cabanero's putback at the last 54.5 seconds slicing the lead down to nine, 78-69, but Lastimosa delivered the coup de grace with his freebies in the last 33.4.

Nash Racela's Falcons sustain their fine run. PHOTO: UAAP

Vince Magbuhos had a season-high 11 points, eight boards, three steals, and two assists, Lenda Douanga got nine points and five boards, and four other players scored eight in this big win for the San Marcelino side.



Coach Nash Racela, however, was dissatisfied with how his team performed late that he had to chide the Soaring Falcons after the final buzzer.



"Kailangan silang sermunan," he lamented. "I don't think they respected UST today. We weren't cosnsistent in playing especially in the first half and they thought that in their minds, they can win by not respecting and it shows UST is a tough team."



"You don't play them without respect. Kakainin ka nila."



UST now finds itself in danger of being eliminated as it suffered its third consecutive defeat to sink to 3-8.



Joshua Fontanilla paced the Growling Tigers with a career-high 23 points on 10-of-14 shooting from the free throw line.



Rookie Nic Cabanero added 13 points and four rebounds, while Paul Manalang had 11 points, six boards, and five assists in the loss.



Sherwin Concepcion once again found himself stifled, scoring only four points after shooting 1-of-13 from the field despite grabbing 11 rebounds for the Espana crew.



The Scores:



ADAMSON 80 -- Lastimosa 24, Magbuhos 11, Douanga 9, Sabandal 8, Manzano 8, Zaldivar 8, Peromingan 8, Yerro 2, Colonia 2, Hanapi 0, Jaymalin 0, Calisay 0, Fuentebella 0, Erolon 0, Barasi 0, Maata 0.



UST 69 -- Fontanilla 23, Cabanero 13, Manalang 11, Santos 5, Concepcion 4, Gesalem 3, Manaytay 3, Garing 3, Ando 2, Herrera 2, Pangilinan 0, Yongco 0, Canoy 0.



Quarters: 22-21, 41-40, 66-52, 80-69.



