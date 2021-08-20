Rebuilding NU Bulldogs sign Quiambao, Manansala from LSGH

THE rebuild continues for National University as it added two more assets from La Salle Greenhills.

Greenies' Jiam Quiambao and Jolo Manansala have committed to head to Jhocson to join the Bulldogs to begin their collegiate careers.

NU head coach Jeff Napa confirmed the development, welcoming the arrival of his new recruits.

"Tulad ng dati, malaking tulong sa amin yung mga ganitong recruit lalo na galing sila sa magandang programa," he told Spin.ph.

Kapampangan standouts

Quiambao, 20, is a 6-foot sniper who averaged 8.8 points on 39-percent shooting from deep, to go with 2.9 rebounds in 16.6 minutes of action.

He first introduced himself in the 2019 NBTC National Finals where he played a pivotal role in St. Augustine Institute-Pampanga's run to the Division 2 championship.

Meanwhile, Manansala, 19, is a 6-foot-4 forward who tallied 8.8 points, 9.6 rebounds, 1.5 assists, and 1.2 blocks in 24.6 minutes of play.

Both Kapampangans only played a year for LSGH as it finished fourth in NCAA Season 95 back in 2019.

They join a boatload of new recruits at NU, where former Bullpups Reyland Torres, Steve Nash Enriquez, Karl Gloria, and PJ Palacielo all ascending to the seniors team.

