Rebuilding NU Bulldogs secure 6-foot-6 juniors ace PJ Palacielo

THE rebuild continues for National University as 18-year-old PJ Palacielo committed to the Jhocson school on Saturday.

Bulldogs coach Jeff Napa confirmed the development as he welcomes the 6-foot-6 forward to his seniors team.

Palacielo is an incoming Grade 12 for National University-Nazareth School who also studied at San Ildefonso College in Tanay, Rizal.

"Malaking addition si PJ sa amin kasi yun ang kailangan namin sa team, yung malaki," said Napa, a three-time UAAP juniors champion coach.

Palacielo will be eligible to make his seniors debut for NU in 2022 when the UAAP hopefully resumes its competitions.

He will be a big boost to a depleted Bulldogs frontline which only has Germy Mahinay and Jonas Tibayan, while joining his fellow Bullpup Reyland Torres in ascending to the seniors team.

NU is reeling from its 2-12 finish in UAAP Season 82, as well as the departures of its blue-chip recruits from the Bullpups program, with Carl Tamayo moving to University of the Philippines and Kevin Quiambao committing to La Salle.

