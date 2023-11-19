UAAP commissioner Xavy Nunag's leave not a 'graceful exit'

UAAP executive director Atty. Rebo Saguisag defended the decision of Basketball Commissioner Xavier Nunag to take a leave of absence in the tournament's home stretch.

As a former commissioner in the league himself, Saguisag detailed the 'family health crisis' that unfortunately prompted Nunag's leave.

"The wife is thirty-six weeks pregnant and I’m authorized to say na she’s facing a high-risk pregnancy. Mas mabigat ‘to. As a fellow man, person, family man, at the end of the day, this is a very challenging situation.

"I expect everybody to understand that family will always come first," said Saguisag.

Saguisag came to Nunag's defense in light of claims that the basketball commisioner on leave took a leave of absence as a 'graceful exit' after coming under fire for criticism on officiating and some of the decisions of the Commissioner's Office.

"Actually, I was very hesitant and I consulted in a heart-to-heart talk with the media team. I really didn’t want to attract more attention that is necessary for the situation that is facing us.

"However, there were some insinuations na na-lilink ‘yung kanyang leave of absence as a graceful exit, which I need to address. There’s no such thing. A man will not be filing a leave of absence if he’s okay. I’d be lying if I would say that he’s okay," Saguisag explained.

'Give our institutions a chance'

The league's executive director expressed his full faith in Atty. Mariana Lopa, former Ateneo women's basketball team captain, who will serve as acting basketball commissioner in Nunag's absence.

"Instead of focusing on someone filing or taking a leave of absence, maybe we can also focus on the mechanisms in our institutions that are in place, succession, that’s why deputies are there.

"I’m very confident that acting commissioner Mariana Lopa is up to the task. Very confident. So let’s give our institutions a chance and let’s see how these mechanisms will take place," Saguisag said.

