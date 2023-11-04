Racela likens Joshua Yerro's growth in Adamson to Pogoy's FEU journey

ADAMSON head coach Nash Racela took pride in the steady growth of one of his senior aces in Joshua Yerro.

With Yerro's game-high 17-point eruption on four assists and three rebounds against UST, Racela described how the 6-foot-2 Leyte-born guard has significantly improved his game under his wing.

"I think he’s settling down. He just needs consistency because in the first two years that we coached him, medyo jittery siya when he plays. Sometimes, he’s too fast for his own good. Sometimes, he goes hard a little bit too much," said Racela.

"Pero sabi ko nga, once he tones it down a little bit, magiging okay siya. This year, he’s learning that. Even that last game (versus FEU), he was so composed in the first half pero nu’ng second half, he was back to his old self," he added.

The Adamson mentor even likened Yerro's learning curve to that of Gilas ace Roger Pogoy back when Racela handled the title-winning FEU Tamaraws from 2012 to 2016.

"Lagi kong sinasabi (kay Joshua), players we had before sa FEU, sina Roger Pogoy was like him. Ganyan din sila Roger, he settled down in his last year in FEU.

"Mga galing kasi ‘yan ng south, ganyan mga tendencies nila but they know their capabilities. May gift ‘yang mga yan but they just need to tone it down a little bit. He will get there, but the sooner the better," he added.

Being his own player

Although Racela stressed that he wasn't drawing direct comparisons between his two players, Yerro delved on how his lone focus is on his own craft and growth moving forward.

"Sa’kin kasi, magkaiba naman kami. May sarili siyang laro, ako rin meron. Kailangan ko lang talaga mag-step up sa team lalong lalo na na senior ako sa team," Yerro said.

"Sabi nga ni Coach (Nash) sa’kin, dapat maging composed ka lang at steady sa court palagi."

