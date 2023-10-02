Quiambao keen to follow Topex system despite capability to take over

THERE's no "I" in La Salle.

Reigning UAAP men's basketball rookie of the year Kevin Quiambao underscored the significance of unselfishness in the Green Archers' current brand of basketball.

Flaunting top-notch stars such as Evan Nelle, Ben and Michael Phillips, and Mark Nonoy among many others, hero ball won't be an emerging theme for the Taft side.

PHOTO: UAAP Season 86 Media Team

"More on following (Coach Topex Robinson's) system pa rin talaga kami. Hindi naman pwede sa’min ‘yung takeover mode. Kailangan within the system pa rin talaga ‘yung flow," Quiambao shared after La Salle's opening triumph over FEU.

Quiambao, however, admitted to going overboard at times in the first game of his sophomore year which ended with a mighty double-double of 14 points and 14 boards.

"Siyempre masaya pero ‘yung normal shot selections ko, puro pilit. Medyo excited lang talaga pero good thing na pinakalma ako ni Coach Topex nu’ng halftime," Quiambao said. "Marami pa akong pwedeng i-improve and game one pa lang ‘to dahil mahabang season pa."

And it is through the new Green Archers mentor in which he was able to unlock more confidence in his already domineering style of play.

"Si Coach Topex nakitaan ako ng potential and narealize ko na gusto ko rin palang i-up ‘yung level ko. Nakaka-adik mag-grind kapag gusto mo talagang may maabot sa buhay at hindi lang sa basketball. Tuwing nag-ggym ako, ‘yung stress nawawala. So far, so good talaga."

