Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
See Medalist
    View Today
    Tue, Oct 3
    UAAP-MENS

    Quiambao keen to follow Topex system despite capability to take over

    No such thing as 'takeover mode' for La Salle aces, insists sophomore star
    by John Mark Garcia
    7 hours ago
    undefined
    PHOTO: UAAP Season 86 Media Team

    THERE's no "I" in La Salle.

    Reigning UAAP men's basketball rookie of the year Kevin Quiambao underscored the significance of unselfishness in the Green Archers' current brand of basketball.

    Flaunting top-notch stars such as Evan Nelle, Ben and Michael Phillips, and Mark Nonoy among many others, hero ball won't be an emerging theme for the Taft side.

    READ: Topex excited to take part in first La Salle-Ateneo rivalry game

    undefined

    ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

    "More on following (Coach Topex Robinson's) system pa rin talaga kami. Hindi naman pwede sa’min ‘yung takeover mode. Kailangan within the system pa rin talaga ‘yung flow," Quiambao shared after La Salle's opening triumph over FEU.

    Quiambao, however, admitted to going overboard at times in the first game of his sophomore year which ended with a mighty double-double of 14 points and 14 boards.

    "Siyempre masaya pero ‘yung normal shot selections ko, puro pilit. Medyo excited lang talaga pero good thing na pinakalma ako ni Coach Topex nu’ng halftime," Quiambao said. "Marami pa akong pwedeng i-improve and game one pa lang ‘to dahil mahabang season pa."

    MORE FROM SPIN
    MORE FROM SPIN

      And it is through the new Green Archers mentor in which he was able to unlock more confidence in his already domineering style of play.

      "Si Coach Topex nakitaan ako ng potential and narealize ko na gusto ko rin palang i-up ‘yung level ko. Nakaka-adik mag-grind kapag gusto mo talagang may maabot sa buhay at hindi lang sa basketball. Tuwing nag-ggym ako, ‘yung stress nawawala. So far, so good talaga."

      CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓
      Watch Now

      Get more of the latest sports news & updates on SPIN.ph

      Read Next
      read more stories about:
      Watch Now
      Sorry, no results found for
      Read the Story →
      PHOTO: UAAP Season 86 Media Team

      • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
      POLL

        Retake this Poll
        • Quiz

        Quiz Result
        Take this Quiz Again