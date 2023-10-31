La Salle's Kevin Quiambao, UST's Tantoy Ferrer voted UAAP Players of the Week

KEVIN Quiambao and Tantoy Ferrer emerged as the central figures in the red-hot win streaks of the La Salle and the UST, respectively.

Quiambao tallied the league's first triple-double since 2018 as La Salle made it three straight wins while Ferrer helped lead UST to its fourth straight victory in the women's tilt.

They were voted by the Collegiate Press Corps as the UAAP Men's and Women's Players of the Week for the period of Oct. 25 to 29.

Kevin Quiambao lands historic triple-double for La Salle

The versatile forward Quiambao unleashed 17 points, 11 rebounds, a league-record 14 assists and four steals in a crucial 88-78 win against the NU Bulldogs after pouring in 22 points, 12 boards, six assists and five steals in a 100-69 thrashing of UST.

PHOTO: UAAP Season 86 Media Team

"The trust that he has with his teammates and the trust that his teammates have for him, hindi mo siya masusukat, kasi during practice we see him and we're not surprised na nangyayari yun during the game," assistant coach Gian Nazario told the press.

"The credit really goes to him because of the work that he puts in."

Quiambao averaged a triple-double in the twin victories, carding eye-popping numbers of 19.5 points, 11.5 rebounds, 10 assists, and 4.5 steals per contest to become the unanimous choice by print and online scribes.

He was picked over teammate Jonnel Policarpio, FEU's L-Jay Gonzales, and UP's Gerry Abadiano.

Tantoy Ferrer boosts UST's women's Final Four bid

On the other hand, Ferrer continues to shine after fully recovering from an anterior cruciate ligament tear that sidelined her for Season 85.

UST exacted revenge for their first round loss against the UP Fighting Maroons, with Ferrer scoring a crucial three-point play that helped the team hike its advantage to nine, just before the two-minute warning.

PHOTO: UAAP Season 86 Media Team

The margin was enough as the Tigresses nipped the Maroons, 74-72, with Ferrer putting in 19 points, nine rebounds, four assists, two steals, and a block.

Meanwhile, the Haydee Ong-mentored squad blew out their Taft counterparts, 93-67, with Ferrer delivering 10 points, nine rebounds, four assists and a steal.

With averages of 14.5 points, 9 rebounds, 4 assists, and 1.5 steals, Ferrer beat out teammate and reigning Player of the Week Kent Pastrana, NU's Tin Cayabyab and Ateneo's Kacey dela Rosa for the weekly honors presented by San Miguel Corporation and backed by Discovery Suites and Jockey.

"Iniisip ko na hindi ako pwedeng mawawala kasi isa ako sa inaasahan nina coach na mag-lead sa team at maganda na bumalik ako," remarked Ferrer.

"Wala akong magagawa sa stats kung hindi sa mga coaches and teammates ko na nagtitiwala sa akin."

