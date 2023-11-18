Pido Jarencio laments 'dishonesty' of one UST player

IN a dismal two-win campaign for the UST Tigers in the UAAP Season 86 men's basketball tournament, head coach Pido Jarencio shared his one regret — the untimely exit of an unnamed prodigal son.

Jarencio accepted responsibility for UST's lackluster season but alluded to the 'dishonesty' committed by one of his players.

"Siguro, it’s all about me, kasalanan ko lahat 'yan. I take full responsibility dahil nga kulang siguro ng preparasyon, tapos may mga bagay na hindi ko ma-control, no?

"Basta ang regret ko lang ay may isa akong anak na iniwan ako. 'Yun lang. Medyo sumama lang loob ko (kasi) 'di lang nagsabi ng totoo sa 'kin. That’s it," Jarencio said.

The veteran UST coach did not name names 'to be fair with him' yet repeatedly pointed out how he was referring to the one player who left his erstwhile 16-man roster.

"Ayaw ko na magsabi, basta alam niyo naman 'yun. We all have 16 players, 15 lang yung naglaro sa'min, then alam niyo na kung sino 'yun, 'di ba? Ayaw ko na sabihin just to be fair with him, pero 'di siya naging fair sakin for the team kaya kawawa 'tong mga boys ko pero lumaban pa rin naman," Jarencio explained.



"Basta tatandaan niyo, labing-anim yung anak ko, yung isang anak ko, iniwan ako, tapos. 'Yun lang 'yun," he added.

One player who did leave the Tigers midway through Season 86 was its foreign student athlete Adama Faye because of what the school said was a 'nagging back injury.'

The Senegalese big man, who only played in Round 1 for UST, recorded just one point and three boards in eight minutes versus UE, and was scoreless in his three-minute cameo against La Salle.

Faye returned to Senegal over two weeks ago to 'complete his rehabilitation.'

