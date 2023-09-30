Pido Jarencio refuses to talk about UST recruit Padrigao

UST may have lost its UAAP Season 86 opener to UE on Saturday, but it gained one major recruit in former Mythical Five member Forthsky Padrigao.

Just don't ask UST coach Pido Jarencio about him.

With equal parts annoyance and adamance, Jarencio reiterated that he has 'no comment' on anything about the controversial guard from Ateneo and his transfer to UST, which the school confirmed on Saturday.

“No comment ako diyan kay Forthsky Padrigao," Jarencio told mediamen after UST's opening defeat.

"Kung gusto niyo, ‘yung bata na lang tanungin niyo o kausapin. Ayokong mag-comment regarding sa kanya. Masyadong maaga eh. Tutal nakikita niyo naman siya, siya na lang tanungin niyo. ‘Wag na kami, tutal sasagot naman ‘yung bata," he added.

Padrigao has been caught in multiple issues ahead of his departure from Ateneo and his eventual move to Espana.

"Kapag ‘di sumagot, e 'di abangan niyo na lang kung kailan sasagot. Basta ako, no comment na lang ako sa Padrigao issue or Padrigao going to UST."

Padrigao will need to serve his residency year before suiting up for the Tigers in Season 87.

