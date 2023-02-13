Pido Jarencio makes long-term UST commitment with three-year deal

PIDO Jarencio wants nothing but to restore lost glory at University of Santo Tomas as he buckles down to work in his second go-round with his alma mater.

"Mahirap yung trabahong inilatag para sa atin, kaya importante na magsimula tayo na matatag yung pundasyon nitong mga bata," he said. "Dapat dalhin nila yung pride na nire-represent nila yung UST."

Jarencio signed his three-year contract on Monday and was formally welcomed by the Dominican priests led by Rector Fr. Richard G. Ang, OP and Institute of Physical Education and Athletics director Fr. Rodel S. Cansancio, OP.

Known for his "Pride, Puso, Palaban" mantra, the 58-year-old mentor is hoping to recapture old glory from 17 years ago when he led the Growling Tigers to the UAAP Season 69 crown right in his first year at the helm.

He coached the Growling Tigers for eight years, guiding the team to two more Finals appearances before being hired as the head coach for GlobalPort (now-NorthPort) in the PBA.

Now, he's returning home.

Jarencio, though, knows that there's still a lot to be done in order to bring the glory back to UST.

"Marami tayong kailangang ayusin, pero importante sa atin na nagtitiwala yung mga bata sa sistema na inilalatag natin para sa kanila," he said of the Growling Tigers, who finished dead last in UAAP Season 85 with a 1-13 win-loss record.

Incoming third-year forward Nic Cabanero will lead the charge anew for UST as they aim to gain respectability and make a run for the Final Four in UAAP Season 86 later this year.

Joining Jarencio's staff are team managers Waiyip Chong and Eric Ang, and assistant coaches Japs Cuan, Juben Ledesma, Lester del Rosario, Jeric Fortuna, and Jaren Jarencio, strength and conditioning coach Reil Vinard Espino, physical therapists RC Cua and Jose Aveluni Vergara, and academic coach Ian Herrera.

Three-time NCAA champion coach Bonnie Tan will also serve as the team consultant.

"Puro Tomasino ang kasama natin kaya malaki ang tiwala ko na yung binubuo naming team, lalaban lang hanggang dulo para sa UST," said Jarencio.