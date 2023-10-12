UST coach preaches patience over panic amid 17-game slump

THINGS are turning from bad to worse fast in Pido Jarencio's second coming at España as the UST Tigers suffered their fourth loss in as many games in UAAP Season 86 - and its 17th in a row from last season.

But for his deputy tactician Japs Cuan and top scorer Christian Manaytay, patience in what could still be for the Tigers will be of dire importance moving forward.

"I don’t think it’s the right time to press the panic button yet. Honestly, I still believe in the team especially our players right now who are playing. The only problem is our shots are not falling lang. But I think eventually, makakabutas din kami," said Cuan.

"Hopefully, 'yung mga Thomasian community will have patience lang on us."

Cuan gave further insight on what he deems to be a potential major cause of UST's longstanding slump.

"I think the reason is probably prior to the season, we had the rotations na we are used to. Medyo mga bata pa rin kasi iyong mga players. Hopefully sooner, they (can settle) into their roles na kasi we really need them to step up. Christian (Manaytay) is here doing his everything," Cuan bared.

"At the end of the day, it’s not enough. We need more from them and I know na they can deliver naman. We are being patient kasi bata pa naman sila," he added.

For Manaytay, who paced the Tigers' 17th straight defeat with 19 points, nine boards, three steals, and two dimes, the players are striving hard to keep their morale high amid the lows they've been dealt.

"Wala pa kaming panalo since last season so siyempre mababa ('yung morale). But Coach Pido (Jarencio), ginagabayan kami to always think of the positive side. Hindi na dapat namin isipin kung ano 'yung mga sagabal kasi we are going to the next game na and after this, past na 'tong (pagkatalo sa NU)," Manaytay said.

"To the next game (versus UP), kailangan maging positive na kasi kapag inisip pa namin to, lalo kaming tatambakan ng negative thoughts so lalo kaming ma-aapektuhan. Kaya credit to the coaches for keepng our heads high at hindi kami masyado ma-down," he added.

It will either be an 18th consecutive loss or a badly needed breakthrough win for UST against unbeaten league leader UP, 4 p.m. at the Mall of Asia Arena on Saturday.

