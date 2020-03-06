Papi Sarr arrested, says sorry for charging at Adamson athletic director

PAPI Sarr has apologized for his actions which led to his expulson from Adamson on Thursday.

"I would like to apologize to you all for this unfortunate event," he said in a post on Facebook.

"Those of you who know me personally know that it was not intentional. I love this school and would not have spent seven years of my life here no matter what happened before. It is never my intention to be disrespectful to the priests, to my team and to you all. Raising my voice due to emotion and throwing the letter that I receive this morning was unsportsmanlike. Again I'm sorry for the hurt my action have caused you."

Sarr reportedly charged at Adamson athletic director Fr. Aldrin Suan, CM after the Cameroonian center was handed his dismissal letter on Thursday.

In a report of The Adamson Chronicle, he has been arrested by the Manila Police District for his actions after he reportedly grabbed Suan by the scruff of the neck and even tried to dump the crumpled dismissal letter inside the official's shirt.

Sarr was already given multiple warnings for his "misbehavior and missing team practices without reasonable excuses," as well as failing to comply to the University's curfew policy from January to February of this year.

SPIN.ph has tried to reach Soaring Falcons coach Franz Pumaren but he has yet to respond as of posting time.