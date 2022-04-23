Ateneo takes control early, eases past NU for 11th straight win

DEFENDING champion Ateneo compounded National University's woes with an 89-75 annihilation on Saturday in the UAAP Season 84 men's basketball tournament at Mall of Asia Arena.

The Blue Eagles wasted no time stepping on the Bulldogs' throats, using a 21-3 onslaught capped off by Gian Mamuyac's trey to grab a 29-10 lead in the final minute of the opening frame.

Everything went downhill for NU from there, with Ateneo enjoying a 25-point halftime lead, 61-36, and stretching that advantage to 33, 78-45, with an Ange Kouame three at the 2:03 mark of the third frame.

The Bulldogs mounted a late charge, using a 22-3 run to get to within 14 points, 81-67, with 4:10 left, but SJ Belangel made sure that an upset won't be in the offing, draining two crucial treys to seal off the Ateneo conquest.

Dave Ildefonso waxed hot from distance with his 5-of-11 clip from rainbow country, ending up with 17 points, nine rebounds, and three assists as the Blue Eagles improved to 11-0 and extended their win streak to 37 straight games now.

Tab Baldwin's Blue Eagles stretch the win streak to 37 games.

Kouame had 16 points, two boards, and two assists, as Belangel scored seven of his nine points in the final period, on top of his seven assists.



"Really good win," said coach Tab Baldwin as his side shot 62.2 percent in the first half as they built that early cushion. "We played an exceptionally tough team as you saw in the second half, but the first half is probably as high of a standard as I've ever seen from this Ateneo team."



NU suffered its fourth straight loss to sink to 4-7 as it desperately tries to keep itself in the Final Four race.



Janjan Felicilda topscored for the Bulldogs with 12 points, eight rebounds, five assists, two steals, and one block, while Jake Figueroa got 12 points and three boards in the losing cause.



John Lloyd Clemente contributed 10 points, six rebounds, and three assists for NU.



The scores:



Ateneo 89 - Ildefonso 17, Kouame 16, Belangel 9, Chiu 9, Verano 8, Mamuyac 8, Andrade 6, Tio 6, Koon 5, Lazaro 5, Padrigao 0, Gomez 0, Daves 0.



NU 75 - Felicilda 12, Figueroa 12, Clemente 10, Gaye 9, Ildefonso 7, Torres 7, Minerva 5, Malonzo 4, Mahinay 4, Galinato 3, Joson 2, Enriquez 0, Manansala 0, Yu 0.



Quarterscores: 29-12; 61-36; 78-49; 89-75.

