Olsen, FEU dig in as four-way battle for No. 4 spot heats up

FAR Eastern University is keeping its eyes on the ball with three more games left in the elimination phase of UAAP Season 84.

"Right now, ang focus namin is the next game. Palagi namin sinasabi na one game at a time," said coach Olsen Racela after a 91-61 rout of University of the East on Saturday.

FEU steadies ship

The Tamaraws have seemingly shaken off their early struggles to find themselves tied for fourth with Adamson on 5-6 records.

Every game will be crucial for the two as well as National University (4-7), as they head to the final week of the preliminaries to fight for that elusive fourth spot.

"I’m sure ganon din ang focus ng Adamson and NU also. Kami ang magkakadikit eh," he said.

FEU is now looking at its next game on Tuesday against La Salle as a must-win.

"Our focus right now is La Salle. We're taking it one game at a time and then see where we go from there," he said.

One thing working for FEU is its stellar 16-of-37 three-point shooting against UE - a mercurial 43-percent clip that it hopes to replicate in the game against La Salle.

"For a coach, it's always refreshing to have your players shoot that well, but yung kailangan namin ngayon is really gaining the confidence that we need going into the crucial stage of the tournament," he said.

"We're not actually looking past La Salle right now. So yun ang kailangan namin pag handaan," he said. "I was also able to rest some of my players who log in major minutes, so hopefully makatulong sa amin yun sa next game."

