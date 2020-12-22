Ken Tuffin playing pro ball in NZ the 'right move,' says Olsen

KEN Tuffin may no longer play for Far Eastern University when the next UAAP season rolls on, but his coaches in Morayta say he'll forever be a Tamaraw.

FEU coach Olsen Racela said the whole team, from management and coaches to the players, is in full support of the Fil-Kiwi forward's decision to forego his last playing year with FEU and turn pro.

"KT consulted the coaches and management before he made his decision and we feel that because of the current situation, he made the right move," Racela said in a short chat with Spin.ph.

Tuffin announced on Monday that he will be focusing on his career in the New Zealand National Basketball League (NZNBL).

The 6-foot-5 sniper intends to play the next season in New Zealand before making the leap via the next PBA Rookie Draft come 2022.

He made his debut in the 2020 Sal's NBL Showdown and averaged 9.2 points on 43-percent shooting from threes, alongside 4.3 rebounds in 23.6 minutes through 15 games as the Taranaki Mountainairs made it to the semifinals.

If Tuffin thinks that staying in the NZNBL will be for his betterment, Racela said the player has his full support.

"We all want what's best for our athletes and if it means skipping their final year, then so be it," he said.

Racela also expressed his gratitude for the leadership Tuffin exuded in UAAP Season 82, when he served as the Tamaraws' team captain in its run to the stepladder semis.

"KT has been a great team captain and a model student-athlete. We’re just so proud of his growth throughout his stay in FEU," he said.