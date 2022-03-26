Olsen Racela hardly surprised with RJ Abarrientos' solid game

GOOD as advertised.

That's Far Eastern University coach Olsen Racela's assessment of RJ Abarrientos after the Gilas Pilipinas guard's first game in the UAAP seniors level.

"Kung surprised sa nilaro, hindi. Alam niyo na lahat ang kayang laruin ni Rhonjhay. Nakita na ng buong Pilipinas yun."

Abarrientos carried the torch for the Tamaraws in this 76-51 victory as he fired 18 points on 4-of-10 shooting from beyond the arc, alongside five rebounds and two assists to lift their side to the opening day win in the UAAP Season 84 men's basketball tournament on Saturday.

But as exceptional as Abarrientos' first collegiate game is, Racela reminds the rookie that there's still a lot of work to do.

"He needs to work out on a lot of things and he knows that," said the mentor.

Abarrientos fully understands that. And he's doing all he could to be the leader that FEU expects him to be.

Being a part of the Gilas Pilipinas program last year sure helps that cause as the 5-foot-11 guard is just grateful for the exposure that he gained from that foray.

"Siguro yung experience and being a vocal leader sa Gilas, yun ang nadala ko sa FEU lalo na rookie season ko. But sa international, yung experience doon mas high level at high intensity, marami akong naadapt di lang sa sarili ko but from the coaches also. Halos lahat ng players, nag-grow sa team na yun at yun ang ina-apply ko ngayon sa FEU team."

Olsen Racela and the Tamaraws are off to a strong start.

Yet just as Racela demanded from him, Abarrientos stays hungry, knowing that his individual success won't cut it if the Tamaraws indeed want to make run for the cup.

And it starts on FEU's next game as it tests its mettle against Ateneo on Tuesday.

"Ang kailangan namin ma-develop, hindi lang yung individual skills but yung hustling lalo na defending champions yung makakalaban namin," he said. "Di kami pwedeng magstick sa kung sino lang ang mag-click at gumagawa. Dapat mas lumalim ang bench namin at mas magtulungan kami. For sure, tatrabahuin namin yun against the defending champs."

