Olsen glad to see Torres find groove: 'He deserves his minutes'

RELIEVED of pressure to deliver for Far Eastern University following a heart-to-heart talk with coach Olsen Racela, Xyrus Torres is starting to find his groove for the Tamaraws.

"Nag-struggle ako noong first round and dumating sa point na kinausap ako ni coach one-on-one, ano ba ang nangyari? Sinabi ko lang sa kanya, 'Coach, nape-pressure ako,'" recalled Torres during the post-game press conference.

"'Hindi mo kailangan ma-pressure kasi nga hindi lang offense ang hinihingi namin sa inyo,' and binibigyan niya pa rin ako ng trust, syempre, lalong-lalo na sa mga teammates ko in fairness rin sa kanila kasi kahit ganoon ang situation ko, binibigyan nila ako ng confidence bawat training," he added.

In starting the season, Torres stumbled out of the gate, with averages of 8.4 points and 23-percent shooting from beyond the arc during the Tamaraws' five-game skid.

Xyrus Torres and the Tamaraws improve to 3-5. PHOTO: UAAP

FEU then went on a three-game win streak, with Torres norming 14.6 markers on a 44-percent clip from downtown.

Racela also praised Torres' defensive impact in the game after stealing the ball five times ansd scoring a season-high 22 points built on six threes in their 75-68 comeback win against UE on Sunday.

"Ang value niya sa amin is not just his shooting but his defense. Sabi ko nga sa kanya, nagtataka pa siya na binibigyan ko pa rin siya ng playing time. Sabi ko, hindi lang naman shoot ang tinitignan natin eh," mentioned Racela.

"And he was really consistent with his defense, nakita niyo nga kanina rin, consistent sa defense niya, ang difference lang ngayon, shumo-shoot ang mga tira niya. And he deserves his minutes. I trust na he'll get his shooting back."

