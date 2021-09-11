Olsen Racela thrilled to have Cholo Anonuevo back in FEU

FAR Eastern University has always been supportive of Cholo Anonuevo's journey even when the Ireland-raised forward took his act to the United States.

And as he comes back to the Tamaraws' lair, coach Olsen Racela and the rest of the team is welcoming him with open arms.

"We're very fortunate to have him back," the amiable mentor told Spin.ph.

Anonuevo is indeed back in the saddle for FEU after spending the past year training in the United States with East West Private.

From an athletic high-flyer, the 6-foot-4 forward comes home an improved version of himself with more refined guard skills.

It also helps that Anonuevo's maturity was tested in the US, a key plus for a Tamaraws team which lost veteran wingers like Ken Tuffin, Alec Stockton, and Joseph Nunag.

"From what I know, he has worked on his guard skills while he was in the US. This will definitely add to his versatility and will help us greatly especially after losing our veteran wings in KT, Joseph, and Alec," said Racela.

Cholo Anonuevo completes FEU trio

More than anything, it positions FEU in an enviable position heading into the upcoming UAAP season as it boasts an intriguing young foundation with Anonuevo joining the fierce backcourt combo of L-Jay Gonzales and RJ Abarrientos moving forward.

And pardon Racela if this early, he's already beaming with excitement.

"Cholo is a two-way player who complements the games of RJ and L-Jay. Having them in one team really excites me as a coach knowing we’d have so many options," he said. "I really can’t wait for our first day of practice."

