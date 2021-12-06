Olsen looking forward to faceoff with brother Nash in UAAP

THEY are now UAAP rivals, but Far Eastern University coach Olsen Racela feels happy for his brother Nash, named new Adamson head coach last week.

"I’m excited for coach Nash because coaching in college gives him so much fulfillment," he told Spin.ph.

The Racelas have been side-by-side in the Tamaraws camp since 2016 when Olsen assumed the post left by his brother Nash, who was named then as the TNT coach in the PBA and eventually served as his consultant in Morayta.

For the next three seasons, they have kept FEU in the thick of things, reaching the Final Four for those campaigns as it maintained its position as one of the UAAP's perennial contenders.

Coaches Olsen and Nash Racela are preparing for their UAAP duel.

Olsen admitted that Nash has been influential in his growth as a coach.

"I’ve learned so much from working with him at FEU."

And they have come so far, noting that as compared to years back when Nash was offered a La Salle job, the Racelas are now ready to go on their separate ways.

"That time, naramdaman ko na di kami both ready. But ngayon, mas tanggap niya kaagad," shared Nash, the former Blackwater mentor. "Continuous yung usapan namin and when I brought this thing up with him, natuwa naman siya for me. Ganoon siya ka-supportive."

Ss the UAAP plots its resumption, the Racelas are just esctatic to face off against one another in Season 84.

"The Adamson program and it’s players will surely benefit under his guidance and I’m looking forward to our coming battles," said Olsen. "I’m sure I will learn a lot competing against him as well."

