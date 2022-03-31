Olsen rues FEU bigs getting outplayed by Archers' Michael Phillips

FAR Eastern University coach Olsen Racela anticipated Michael Phillips to be a problem for his side when it faced La Salle on Thursday, so much so that he even emphasized it during his pregame talk to the Tamaraws.

"Kung titignan yung board namin pregame, ano nakalagay dun?," to which L-Jay Gonzales responded: "Offensive rebounds ni Phillips."

With Phillips averaging 7.5 rebounds, a third of which coming on the offensive end, Racela knew the Morayta frontline needed to work harder against the Green Archers.

Unfortunately, Phillips still outworked the FEU big men in La Salle's 75-65 win.

"We got totally outplayed by one guy and that's Phillips. I think our bigs should be focused on bringing energy and intensity sa laro nila," he lamented as the marked man grabbed 16 rebounds, seven on the offensive end, as the Taft side hauled a total of 17 offensive boards that led to 14 second chance points.

Continue reading below ↓

Add to that Phillips' nine points, three assists, one steal, and one block and Racela is just shaking his head at how his wards failed to follow his instructions.

"Active ang mga bigs nila and it was a challenge sa mga bigs namin. Sadly, they're not up to the challenge," Racela rued. "We should learn from what happened today and get better and learn from the loss."

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Coach Olsen Racela and the Tamaraws suffer their second loss in three games.

PHOTO: UAAP

Continue reading below ↓

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

On the flipside, it's the kind of performance that made coach Derick Pumaren one happy camper with Phillips also making life hard for his FEU counterparts like Emman Ojuola.

"Michael was really a livewire today. He was active, he outrebounded [Ojuola] and defended really well and really played hard. That’s Michael for us really," he said of his 6-foot-8, 19-year-old forward.

But this, Pumaren said, is just a glimpse of what Phillips could do as he expects to see more growth from the Fil-Am center from Creekside High School in St. John's, Florida as the season goes.

"Actually si Michael, we do a lot of teaching with him. Even the veterans guide him because at the start when he was here, he was excited and he was making useless moves, using his energy the wrong way. But throughout the guidance of the veterans and the teachings of the coaches, he was able to settle down now, he knows how to play to his potential, he knows how to use his talent. He’s a leader there and he pushes everybody."

Continue reading below ↓

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.