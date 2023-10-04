NU holds steady against resilient FEU for back-to-back wins

NATIONAL University held its ground in the face of a fierce FEU comeback with a 71-65 win to remain unscathed in the UAAP Season 86 men’s basketball tournament at the Mall of Asia Arena on Wednesday.

The Bulldogs went tantalizingly close to squandering an 18-point first half advantage in the endgame, but was kept ahead by Kean Baclaan’s near triple-double of 15 points, 11 boards, and seven dimes.

NU extended its winning start to 2-0 (win-loss) before a heated showdown with also-unbeaten UP.

Meanwhile, FEU’s (0-2) quest for an opening win continues against UE (1-1) at the Smart-Araneta Coliseum in three days’ time.

Even after their second victory in as many games, NU head coach Jeff Napa was far from impressed with the Bulldogs’ performance capped by their 25-of-63 shooting.

“We’re lucky enough to get this W because we played a really bad game,” Napa stressed.

“FEU’s a dangerous team, ’yun lagi ‘yung sinasabi ko sa kanila few days ago. Lucky for us that we got the W although we really played bad talaga so ‘yun ‘yung i-eemphasize ko coming to our practice (for UP) tomorrow,” he added.

The Tamaraws had three players in double figures led by Cholo Anonuevo’s 16 markers. But their last-gasp fightback ultimately fell flat as a win remains elusive for new FEU head coach Denok Miranda.

The scores:

NU (71) - Baclaan 15, Malonzo 10, Enriquez 9, John 9, Figueroa 8, Lim 5, Yu 4, Palacielo 4, Manansala 4, Parks 3, Jumamoy 0, Padrones 0.

FEU (65) - Añonuevo 16, Gonzales 15, Torres 14, Sleat 8, Bagunu 5, Alforque 2, Ona 2, Faty 2, Bautista 1, Tempra 0.

Quarterscores: 14-8; 43-30; 57-51; 71-65.

