NU completes rare eliminations sweep over Ateneo to move closer to semis

NATIONAL University shrugged off its second loss of the season with a recovery win over Ateneo, 65-61, in UAAP Season 86 men’s basketball at the Mall of Asia Arena on Saturday.

Having made his first eight shots, Reinhard Jumamoy made the most of his extended minutes with 21 points, three assists, and two rebounds in 15 minutes of play to inch closer to the Final Four at 8-2 (win-loss).

The Bulldogs completed their first season sweep over the Blue Eagles since Season 77, in which NU eventually swept twice-to-beat Ateneo in the Final Four that year.

“Good, hard-fought win for us kasi second round na and everybody stepped up,” said NU head coach Jeff Napa.

"Last time na nandito ako, sinabi ko sa inyo ‘yung lack of effort so we really emphasized ‘yung effort du’n sa conversation namin ng team para at least (matugunan) namin ‘yung mga pagkukulang namin,” he added.

Jake Figueroa's 18 points, 11 of which in the fourth quarter including NU's last five points, proved vital to the Bulldogs' winning charge to upend a error-plagued Ateneo run.

On the flip side, the Blue Eagles enter a three-game skid for the first time since 2013, further denting its title bid at 4-6 in the absence of head coach Tab Baldwin with a viral infection.

The scores:

NU (65) – Jumamoy 21, Figueroa 18, Baclaan 6, Palacielo 5, Lim 5, Malonzo 4, John 4, Manansala 2, Yu 0, Delos Reyes 0, Gulapa 0.

Ateneo (61) – Obasa 11, Ballungay 10, Koon 8, Brown 8, Credo 7, Quitevis 6, Amos 6, Espinosa 5, Chiu 0, Lazaro 0, Bongo 0, Nieto 0, Gomez 0.



Quarterscores: 18-21, 35-38, 52-48, 65-61.

