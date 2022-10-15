Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    NU holds off Adamson for third straight win

    by Philip Martin Matel
    2 hours ago
    John Lloyd Clemente NU vs Adamson
    John Lloyd Clemente continues to show the way for the Bulldogs.
    PHOTO: UAAP Season 85 Media Team

    NATIONAL University tallied its third straight victory in UAAP Season 85 after defeating Adamson, 58-54, Saturday, at the Mall of Asia Arena.

    NU vs Adamson recap

    Michael Malonzo put in the dagger, a contested finish over his defender, to put up his side by five, 56-51, 41.7 left.

    Jerom Lastimosa put in a three to cut the lead to 57-54, but Jake Figueroa drilled the insurance free throw with 4.9 seconds left.

    John Lloyd Clemente’s 14 points led the way for the current league leaders, who now sport a 4-1 record.

    On the other hand, Adamson snapped a two-game win streak and fell to 2-3.

    "At least we escaped [with] this win, kasi Adamson, we already know that Adamson is a very strong team also. Sinabi ko noong last [game], kailangan 1000% na effort or aggressiveness or intensity ang ilalabas namin compared sa against UP," NU head coach Jeff Napa said after the game.

    "Kasi nag-prepara ang Adamson. Talagang hanggang dulo ulit, talagang nag-bleed kami. Up to the last minute, eh hindi sumuko 'yung Adamson. Kaya mahirap biruin talaga 'to," he added.

    For Adamson, scored 12 points and hauled in eight rebounds, while Jerom Lastimosa added 11 markers and dished out six assists, but committed eight turnovers.

    The league-leading Bulldogs will be joined on top by the winner of the UP-Ateneo matchup on Sunday, as both squads hold similar 3-1 records.

      The scores:

      NU (58) -- Clemente 14, Baclaan 8, Malonzo 7, Figueroa 7, Enriquez 7, Yu 7, Manansala 2, Tibayan 2, John 2, Galinato 2, Padrones 0, Mahinay 0, Minerva 0, Palacielo 0.

      ADAMSON (54) -- Manzano 12, Lastimosa 11, Douanga 9, Yerro 7, Colonia 4, Hanapi 4, Jaymalin 3, Magbuhos V 2, Torres 2, Magbuhos W, Fuentebella 0, Barcelona 0, Flowers 0.

      Quarters: 11-11, 28-25, 41-35, 58-54.

