Skidding NU Bulldogs, UST Tigers fight for dear life

NATIONAL University looks to put an end to its four-game losing streak on Tuesday in the UAAP Season 84 men's basketball tournament at Mall of Asia Arena.

The luster of their early success have long waned and the Bulldogs will now have to prove that they're not just early season feelgood stories but legitimate dark horses.

Coach Jeff Napa is confident the Bulldogs will be up to task for its last three elimination games starting against University of Santo Tomas.

Tip off is at 7 p.m. in this loaded quadruple-header as the games weigh a little bit heavier for teams still driven to make it through to the playoffs.

FIGHT FOR SURVIVAL: NU (4-7) won't be the only team fighting for life as UST (3-8) will be desperate to evade elimination. Pressure is on the Growling Tigers to get out of this rut as they lost their last three games by an average of 30.0 points, including an 80-69 defeat to Adamson.

WAXING HOT: Far Eastern University (5-6) has seemingly shaken off its early season struggles as it vaulted back in the Final Four race with a pair of wins, the latest a 91-61 blowout of University of the East. The Tamaraws look to sustain their hot-shooting from that game against La Salle (7-4) in the 10 a.m. match.

Xyrus Torres and the Tamaraws face a tough task against th Archers.

PHOTO: UAAP

FIRE AGAINST FIRE: One's streak will end when Ateneo (11-0) takes on Adamson (5-6), riding a four-game win streak, at 4:30 p.m. It's the biggest test for the Soaring Falcons which have gone unbeaten in the second round thanks to the leadership of Jerom Lastimosa. The Blue Eagles dominated the first round meeting, 78-47.

LOCK IT UP: University of the Philippines (9-2) can assure itself a playoff for the No. 2 spot when it collides with winless UE (0-11) at 12:30 p.m. The Fighting Maroons sent a strong statement with a 72-69 win over La Salle on Saturday and will try to replicate their 81-66 domination of the Red Warriors in the first round.

PLAYER TO WATCH: John Lloyd Clemente will be put under the microscope as he will have to take the lead in NU's offense, all the more against the always dangerous and three-point-loving UST team. Averaging 10.6 points on 33-percent field goal shooting for the season, the Bulldogs' scoring must start from the third-year slasher if the Jhocson crew really wants to be taken seriously in the postseason.

